Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.80% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,624. The firm has a market cap of $576.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.