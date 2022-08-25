Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute accounts for 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 170,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,977 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 462.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,706 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $240.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

