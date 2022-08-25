Walthausen & Co. LLC Acquires 660 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,912 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SmartFinancial worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

