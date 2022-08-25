VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Down 99.0% in August

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRBGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPRB stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,697. VPR Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

