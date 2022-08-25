Voyager Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.53 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $81.62 million and $3.53 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,554.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003763 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00129639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00078006 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

