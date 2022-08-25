VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,453,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMGA stock remained flat at $10.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,297. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

