Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivendi Stock Up 0.2 %

VIVHY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

