VITE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, VITE has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00070621 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 513,979,291 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

