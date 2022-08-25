Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.62 on Monday. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $72.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

