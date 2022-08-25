Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Vista Energy has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

