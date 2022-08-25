Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Vista Energy has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.