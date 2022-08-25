Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
Shares of V opened at $206.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
