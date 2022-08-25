VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 434.1% in August

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, an increase of 434.1% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,520. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

