Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.35, but opened at $36.90. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 20,603 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

