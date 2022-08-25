Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

