Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,605.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $74.25 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

