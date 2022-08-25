Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.28. Approximately 4,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 368,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Viasat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viasat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 71.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

