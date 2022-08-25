Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,546.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.14 million and $2,546.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00264768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 97.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

