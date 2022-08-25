Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn Buys 70,000 Shares

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Paul Douglas Blenkhorn acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,470 shares in the company, valued at C$275,447.58.

Paul Douglas Blenkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Paul Douglas Blenkhorn purchased 119,000 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,980.00.

Vertex Resource Group Price Performance

Shares of CVE:VTX opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.81. The company has a market cap of C$51.78 million and a PE ratio of 23.50.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

