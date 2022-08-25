Veritable L.P. Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.52. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

