Veritable L.P. Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 164,140 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

