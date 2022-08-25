Veritable L.P. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $433.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

