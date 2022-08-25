Veritable L.P. Has $6.57 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

