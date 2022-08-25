Veritable L.P. Has $5.23 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,090,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Target by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $102,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

Target stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

