Veritable L.P. Buys 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,197,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.79. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

