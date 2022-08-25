Veritable L.P. Buys 411 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

See Also

