Veritable L.P. Acquires 25,455 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

