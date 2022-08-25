Velo (VELO) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges

Velo (VELO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Velo has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velo

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

