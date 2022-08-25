Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $222.00 at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.