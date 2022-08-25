Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.1 %
Vaxcyte stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.69.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.