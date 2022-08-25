Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.1 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 74.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 163,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 93,673 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth about $10,147,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vaxcyte by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.