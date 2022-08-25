Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTV opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

