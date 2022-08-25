Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 3,560.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,918. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 291,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.