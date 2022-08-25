Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 3,560.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,918. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $93.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.186 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
