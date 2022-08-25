Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Daido Life Insurance Co.

Daido Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,892 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.4% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daido Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $189,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VOO traded up $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $383.00. 60,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

