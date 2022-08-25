Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 334.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $225.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.