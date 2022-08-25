Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Increased by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.94. 4,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

