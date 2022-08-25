Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,559 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $32,008,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 151,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.