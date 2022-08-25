Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,396,559 shares.The stock last traded at $80.73 and had previously closed at $80.57.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
