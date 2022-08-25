Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.