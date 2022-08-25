Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $240.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

