Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.2% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after acquiring an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,398,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,051,000 after acquiring an additional 157,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 713,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,983,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

