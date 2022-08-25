Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 82,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $117.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.