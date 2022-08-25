VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Position Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

SMB opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

