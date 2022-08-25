Validity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,118.00 (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $46,118.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Validity has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00009047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002094 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,650,707 coins and its circulating supply is 4,647,434 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

