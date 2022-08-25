Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $54.38 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $54.38 million and $7,393.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

