Vabble (VAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $182,825.00

Vabble (VAB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Vabble has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $182,825.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

