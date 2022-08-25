USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $52.19 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion and $7.77 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
USD Coin Coin Profile
USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 52,190,471,060 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
