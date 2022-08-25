US Bancorp DE Sells 3,300 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.53% of Huntsman worth $120,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.