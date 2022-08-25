US Bancorp DE Sells 29,485 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,485 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.85% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $90,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,253,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $239.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.93 and its 200 day moving average is $231.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

