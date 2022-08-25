US Bancorp DE Sells 2,920 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.28% of Centene worth $138,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Centene to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.