US Bancorp DE Raises Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,270 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $87,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after buying an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,728,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

IDV stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

