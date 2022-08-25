US Bancorp DE Purchases 73,956 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $75,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 96,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $110.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

