US Bancorp DE Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $150,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

